Curry’s 233-game run of made 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn’t get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game.

Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years.

The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with 16 points.

Curry, who was coming off a 43-point performance in Game 4, hadn’t gone without a 3-pointer in game since Nov. 8, 2018. His 233-game run topped his previous record of 196 straight games and is more than twice as long as any player ever.

Curry also had made a 3 in all 132 of his postseason games, easily another record. That streak began in 2013.

He had made 25 3s in the first four games.

___

