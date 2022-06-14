Belcher Sentenced in Death of Boyfriend

A Newark woman was sentenced to prison Monday for complicity in her boyfriend’s death in a highspeed crash by encouraging him to flee from police.

25-year-old Brittany Belcher had plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to three to four-and-a-half years in prison.

In early April, Belcher was in the passenger seat of a car driven by 37-year-old Robert Hunter, also from Newark.

Frazeysburg Police Chief Eli Bourne did a routine license plate check on the vehicle driven by Hunter.

Bourne followed the vehicle a short distance. Hunter immediately pulled off into a gas station parking

lot and then exited back on to the roadway, where he rapidly accelerated to speeds in excess of 55 mph

in a 25 mph zone.

His driving became more reckless as the pursuit continued on Raiders Road, with the defendant

traveling faster than 110 mph and passing cars in no-passing zones.

Knowing a sharp turn was coming up at the intersection of Dresden Road, Chief Bourne slowed down,

but Hunter did not. Hunter went left of center into an embankment, sending the car airborne and

ejecting both occupants through their windows.

Belcher survived the crash, but Hunter was pronounced dead at Genesis Hospital. When questioned,

Belcher admitted to investigators that she was encouraging Hunter to flee.

Belcher further admitted to hiding a meth pipe during the pursuit.