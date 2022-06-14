Updated on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT TODAY: Early Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 93° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 72° WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storm. Hot & Humid. High 96° DISCUSSION:

After some early showers and storms today, we will see drier weather moving back into the region during the mid morning into the afternoon. The heat will build in even more, as highs climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, we will see low 100s to 110s for Heat Index Values across SE Ohio during the peak heating this afternoon. Take plenty of precautions if you are going to be doing anything outside, and don’t forget about your pets!

Partly cloudy skies, along with some patchy fog on-tap for the overnight hours. Temperatures will not cool off much, as lows will only drop into the low to mid 70s across the region. It will remain very muggy too.

More heat returns to SE Ohio on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to even upper 90s during the afternoon. Humid conditions will make it feel even hotter, with Heat Index Values in the low 100s to the 110s during the peak heating Wednesday afternoon. An isolated storm chance will be with us, but most of the region will be dry for the middle of the week.

Another round of showers and storms will move in on Thursday, as a cold front moves into the region. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed SE Ohio under the potential for Strong to Severe Storms on Thursday. Temperatures will once again top off in the lower 90s Thursday afternoon.

Much cooler air will move into the region by the end of the work week into the weekend, as highs will fall into the upper 70s in time for Father’s Day weekend.

More warmth looks to move back in for the start of the new work week, as highs climb back into the low to mid 80s on Monday, along with chances of rain.

Have a Great Tuesday!