Zanesville Bar has Liquor License Suspended

Nichole Hannahs8

The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of a bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville.

The Ohio State Patrol said the suspension at the Little Tijuana Bar follows an investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the investigation began in December of 2019 following a fatal crash that took place on US 40 west of Zanesville when 29-year-old Robert Tokie drove off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Tokie was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found that Tokie had just left the Little Tijuana Bar prior to the crash and had been served at least 15 alcoholic drinks in less than 3 and a half hours.

The State ordered the bar to pay a $5,000 fine or serve a 25 day liquor license suspension.

