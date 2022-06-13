Zane State College awarded state funds

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Controlling Board approved the release of $88,920 to enhance safety at Zane State College, Representative Adam Holmes (R-Nashport) announced on Monday.

The funding will be used for the installation of seven emergency call towers around campus.

“Response time in an emergency can be the difference between life and death,” said Holmes. “These emergency towers will provide students an additional resource to contact first responders.”

The emergency call towers will be highly visible around campus and will be connected to local 911 first responders.