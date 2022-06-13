The Warning Signs of Elder Abuse

By 2025 1 in every 4 Ohioans will be age 60 or older.

This month is National Elder Abuse Awareness Month calling attention to the signs of abuse in the older population.

The Ohio Department of Commerce said as the population ages number increase every year in elder abuse, whether it’s financial, verbal or physical abuse or neglect. At the Muskingum County Commissioner’s the local adult and child services representatives discussed the issue.



“It’s an every growing problem. It’s increasing and so we know that our elderly population is a vulnerable population. They are one of our precious resources in Muskingum County, so it’s vital for us to become aware about what those signs and symptoms are and then step in and help protect them,” said Melissa Wood HR and PIO for Adult and Children Services

Wood said the two types of cases that see the most include self-neglect and neglect, followed by exploitation of funds. She said the best way to look out for an older Ohioan is to become involved.

“So if you know a person schedule a time to stop by and see them, swing by, ask them hey can I pick you up something from the store, can I stop and visit. Make sure that we’re reaching out to maybe the churches that they used to be connected to and perhaps they can’t get to anymore. So, making sure that we’re visiting them and they’re not isolated is one way,” explained Wood.

Wood also said there are many community partners that can help including the Area on Aging, Carr Center and Senior Center, which provide resources for the older population.

To bring more attention to the issues they’re asking everyone to wear purple on Wednesday, June 15. The courthouse will also be lit up in purple throughout this month.

To report elder abuse call (740) 455-6710. Reports can be made anonymously.

For more on elder abuse visit the Muskingum County Adult and Children’s Protective Services Facebook page.