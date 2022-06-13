WHIZ Sports 6-13: OHSAA Announces Division Changes For Fall Sports

The OHSAA has released its updated divisional assignments for fall sports and a new division realignment for football. Now, let’s take a look at some of the area teams that will be moving.

First for football, the John Glenn Muskies will be moving up to Division III while the New Lexington Panthers and Morgan Raiders make the jump to Division IV while the Heath Bulldogs slide down to Division V. Also, the Ridgewood Generals will move over from Region 19 to Region 17.

A handful of our local girls soccer teams will be shifting divisions as four schools have gone up. First, the Tri-Valley Scotties will be playing in Division I while Cambridge, New Lexington, and Coshocton will compete in Division II. Also, West Muskingum and Lakewood move down to Division III in girls soccer.

For volleyball, the Scotties jump up to Division I. Cambridge, New Lexington, Morgan, and Coshocton while the Meadowbrook Colts will step down from Division II to Division III.

In boys golf, the Johm Glenn Muskies will compete in Division I while the Sheridan Generals go down to Division II and the Licking Valley Panthers move up to Division I in girls golf.

Lastly for cross country, the Granville Blue Aces will move down to Division II while the Tri-Valley Scotties move up to Division I on the girls side.