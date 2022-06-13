The warm summer days can spell danger for motorists as we’ve now entered the 100 deadliest days.

The deadliest days represent the time period between Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said this is due to an increase in traffic volume.

Last year, 400 fatal crashes killed 434 people during this time period. In Muskingum County troopers responded to over 660 accidents.

“It makes sense when you think about it. We have several state parks, we have several areas for people to come camping. There is ballgames on weekends a varying number of things that go on in this area that cause an increase in the amount of traffic to come to Muskingum County,” said Sgt. Jeff Jirles from the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol.

The traffic includes motorcyclists who may only have 3-4 months out of the year to ride and motorcycle groups who often plan rides through Muskingum and Coshocton Counties.

“Our message this year is look twice save a life. Many times when we go to a motorcycle crash the people involved say I didn’t see them, that’s very common. We’re asking people to please take some extra time and look twice and you may save a life,” said Sgt. Jirles.

Sgt. Jirles said of the traffic fatalities in Muskingum and Coshocton Counties nearly half involve alcohol, drugs or not wearing a seatbelt. They encourage motorists to buckle up, don’t drink and drive and call ahead if you need a ride.

If you suspect someone is driving under the influence you can call the patrol at #677 or call 911.

