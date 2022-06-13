State funds announced for road improvements in McConnelsville

COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced the approval of $595,692 by the state’s Controlling Board for road improvements in the Village of McConnelsville, Morgan County.



“Investing in our state’s infrastructure is incredibly important to maintaining our way of life,” Schaffer said. “I am happy that these funds will be used to improve the safety and flow of traffic in McConnelsville.”



Roadwork Development Grants are awarded for public roadwork improvements that support the expansion or attraction of businesses. Eligible costs include widening, paving, road construction and reconstruction, and right-of-way infrastructure improvements such as sewer or utility lines.



Roadwork will consist of a road widening project expanding at 5037 State Route 60 Northwest to include a center turn lane for safer access to the business corridor of State Route 60 North. As a result of the project, 30 new, full-time-equivalent jobs will be created, and 235 existing jobs will be retained.