The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc., the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance.

The LIHWAP provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills if there at or below the 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Households must be in disconnect status, have been disconnected, or establishing new/transferring service.

This program can only pay water and wastewater charges on bills. Other charges/fees such as trash/sanitation, storm sewer, combined storm sewer overflow, etc. that appear on monthly bills will be considered a co-pay that must be paid prior to MEOAG Inc. payment.

Customers need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills regardless of account status;

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each household member over 18 years old;

Proof of Citizenship or legal residency;

Social Security Numbers for all household members:

Proof of disability (if applicable)

Proof of address (lease if you rent)

Photo ID

For more information about the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact MEOAG Inc. The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County at 740-453-5703 EXT 109.