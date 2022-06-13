Larr Found Guilty

A Dresden man could face up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced for molesting a young child.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said 60-year-old Michael Larr was found guilty by a jury on two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition of a child under the age of 5.

“Anytime a sexual assault victim is a young child that is unable or unwilling to testify in court, the case becomes significantly more difficult,” said Asst. Prosecutor Gerald Anderson. “In this case, the mother immediately took her daughter to the hospital when her daughter disclosed, and then scheduled a forensic interview for the very next morning.”

At sentencing, Larr faces up to a maximum sentence of five years in prison on each count for a total of 10 years. He must also register as a sex offender