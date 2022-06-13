House explosion kills 3 in Ohio; cause under investigation

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — An explosion at a northeastern Ohio home has left three people dead.

The blast in Garfield Heights was reported around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, authorities said. It destroyed the residence and damaged the neighboring homes on both sides.

Emergency responders found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home, but their names have not been released and authorities have not said if any of them lived in the house. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office and Garfield Heights authorities.