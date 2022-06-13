Hartford Leads After Day 2 of ZDGA Amateur

ZANESVILLE, OH- The first two rounds of the Zanesville District Golf Association Amateur took place this past weekend. Norwich native Blake Hartford is in the lead as he holds a two-stroke advantage over Mount Union golfer and Cambridge graduate Ian Smith. Tri-Valley graduate Michael Rozsa is in third, six strokes off the lead.
The final round of the ZDGA Amateur tees off on Saturday with the first group starting at 11 a.m. and the trio of Hartford, Smith, and Rozsa teeing off at 11:50 a.m.
You’ll be able to find the final result of the tournament right here at WHIZ. Below is the leaderboard after the second round.
LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 2
Blake Hartford 69-67 — 136
Ian Smith 71-67 — 138
Michael Rozsa 70-72 — 142
Gavin Gress 72-72 — 144
Dalton Crowley 76-70 — 146
Brad Baker 75-71 — 146
Jake Moore 78-72 — 150
Justin Adair 76-74 — 150
Derek Graham 80-71 — 151
Joe Lemon 76-76 — 152
Tom Crowley 74-78 — 152
Noah Dever 78-75 — 153
Teddy Loewendick 73-81 — 154
Jack Porter 78-77 — 155
Ethan Miller 81-76 — 157
J.J. Mickey 77-80 — 157