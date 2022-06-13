Hartford Leads After Day 2 of ZDGA Amateur

ZANESVILLE, OH- The first two rounds of the Zanesville District Golf Association Amateur took place this past weekend. Norwich native Blake Hartford is in the lead as he holds a two-stroke advantage over Mount Union golfer and Cambridge graduate Ian Smith. Tri-Valley graduate Michael Rozsa is in third, six strokes off the lead.

The final round of the ZDGA Amateur tees off on Saturday with the first group starting at 11 a.m. and the trio of Hartford, Smith, and Rozsa teeing off at 11:50 a.m.

You’ll be able to find the final result of the tournament right here at WHIZ. Below is the leaderboard after the second round.

LEADERBOARD AFTER ROUND 2

Blake Hartford 69-67 — 136

Ian Smith 71-67 — 138

Michael Rozsa 70-72 — 142

Gavin Gress 72-72 — 144

Dalton Crowley 76-70 — 146

Brad Baker 75-71 — 146

Jake Moore 78-72 — 150

Justin Adair 76-74 — 150

Derek Graham 80-71 — 151

Joe Lemon 76-76 — 152

Tom Crowley 74-78 — 152

Noah Dever 78-75 — 153

Teddy Loewendick 73-81 — 154

Jack Porter 78-77 — 155

Ethan Miller 81-76 — 157

J.J. Mickey 77-80 — 157