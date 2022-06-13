Fatal Accident in Perry County

Nichole Hannahs

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township.

The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State Route 37 when 76-year-old Nancy Butcher, who was traveling south on Tatmans Road attempted to turn east on 37 and was struck by the box truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.