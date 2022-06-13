Fatal Accident in Perry County

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township.

The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State Route 37 when 76-year-old Nancy Butcher, who was traveling south on Tatmans Road attempted to turn east on 37 and was struck by the box truck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

