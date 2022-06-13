Celebrate New Concord with Concert Series

The Village of New Concord wants you to dress in your red, white and blue and enjoy a free concert in their village park.

The Celebrate New Concord Summer Concert Series kicks off its 20th Season Tuesday, June 14 with a concert that will celebrate Flag Day.

“Our season opener which is Tuesday night is the Cambridge City Band, which is very much a favorite they are a 185 years old and they’ve never been to celebrate New Concord so we’re very excited to welcome them to open our series this summer,” said Mayor of New Concord Jennifer Lyle.

The concert series started was started by the late Muskingum University Music Professor Dr. William Schlacks and included just one concert. It became so popular that it now includes five concerts at the Village Park on West Main and another in conjunction with the annual Fireman’s Festival at the New Concord Elementary School Park.

“It is so wonderful. These evenings the weather is usually just gorgeous. The sun is starting to set but not quite, so it’s cool and the birds are flying. Little children are always dancing no matter what the music is everybody else is sitting on their chairs or blankets and talking to each other between the sets and having a wonderful time,” said Mayor Lyle.

Other concerts include:

June 28: Muskingum Valley Symphonic Winds

July 9: Spank the Monkey (concert at New Concord Elementary School Park)

July 26: Ladies of Longford

August 9: Northwest Territory

August 23: Muskingum Jazz Group

The concerts are free to attend and begin at 7pm. Mayor Lyle said to bring you chairs and blankets. In case of rain the concert will be moved to Larry Miller Intermediate School. The decision will be made by 3 or 4pm and will be posted on the Celebrate New Concord Facebook page.

The concerts are funded by private donations if you would like to make a donation you can make checks payable to Celebrate New Concord at Village Hall or at the Muskingum County Community Foundation website.

Refreshments will be on sale at all concerts by the National Trail Ruritan Club with all proceeds going to the New Concord Food Bank.