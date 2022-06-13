Bronzetti, In-Albon both advance at Veneto Open

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Italian player Lucia Bronzetti won the first match in the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy on Monday.

The third-seeded Bronzetti beat Justina Mikulskytė 6-1, 6-3 at the Veneto Open. She will next face Harmony Tan, who defeated Fanny Stollár 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Ylena In-Albon also advanced, beating eighth-seeded Chloé Paquet 6-4, 6-2. The Swiss player will next face compatriot Susan Bandecchi, who defeated Italian wild card Matilde Paoletti in three sets.

Also, Ana Bogdan beat Linda Fruhvirtová, and Ysaline Bonaventure saw off Elina Avanesyan, both in straight sets.

The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.

Organizers are using former soccer fields for the tournament and the host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon,” in homage to Wimbledon.

