Updated on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT TODAY: AM Fog. Isolated Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 88° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 71° TUESDAY: Early Showers/Storms. Hazy, Hot & Humid. High 94° DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy Monday across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Isolated showers/storms will be possible throughout the day as well, with better chances during the afternoon.

More scattered showers and storms will move in later this afternoon into the evening. Models are not exactly agreeing on when and where the storms pop up in Illinois/Wisconsin this afternoon, before racing southeastward into Ohio. Some models are bringing showers and storms into SE Ohio, while others place more of the action further north into NE Ohio and Western New York.

If the action moves into SE late this afternoon into the first half of the overnight, we will see the threat for Strong to Severe Storms. That will include damaging winds, isolated large hail, isolated tornado chances across the region.

Rain chances will drop below severe limits late tonight into the early morning on Tuesday, before we begin to dry out. The heat will begin to increase on Tuesday, as highs will top off in the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon! Heat Index Values will be in the low 100s during peak heating.

More heat will be with us on Wednesday, as highs climb into the mid to even upper 90s! Pop-Up storms will be possible on Wednesday too.

We will see another round of showers and storms as we head into Thursday, with highs in the lower 90s. Cooler more seasonal air will move in behind the round of rain as we wrap up the week into the weekend. Highs will fall back into the low to mid 80s Friday through Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!