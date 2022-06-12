White Sox and Rangers meet with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (27-31, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (27-30, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-3, 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (2-2, 1.94 ERA, .94 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -162, Rangers +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago has a 27-30 record overall and a 13-16 record at home. The White Sox are 21-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 14-15 in road games and 27-31 overall. The Rangers have gone 16-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .252 for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 13-for-32 with five doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 14-for-43 with a double, five home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rangers: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (left hamstring), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rangers: Steele Walker: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Brett Martin: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Josh Smith: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.