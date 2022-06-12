Ohio Senate Bill Allows Concealed Carry Without a Permit

On Monday, June 13th, Ohio Senate Bill 215 will come into effect, allowing qualifying adults to carry a concealed handgun without needing a concealed carry permit.

The new law defines this as a ‘constitutional carry,’ allowing those possessing firearms to carry their weapons concealed without obtaining a permit.

The primary author of this bill is republican Terry Johnson, the recently appointed Chairman of the Addiction and Community revitalization committee. The bill was developed with the intent of reestablishing second-amendment rights in the state of Ohio, something that, in a press release, Senator Johnson stated had “eroded under disguised reform.”

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz hosted a press conference regarding the changes this legislation will present and addressed the main differences that will affect firearm owners.

“So, just because this law is changing doesn’t give everybody the right to carry a firearm concealed. You still have to fall under the qualifications you still did under the old CCW permit. The difference now? If you are a qualifying adult, you just don’t have to take the class, you don’t have to pay the money, and you don’t have to carry a card – you can just carry the weapon.”

While permits are no longer required – on private property locations, gun owners must still obey signage put in place by the private owners. Additionally, obtaining a permit may be helpful in inter-state travel, allowing police in states visited to access your qualifications of ownership. Now, through this senate bill, if pulled over for a traffic violation in the State of Ohio – it is no longer the citizen’s job to announce the firearm’s presence in the vehicle; the officer involved will be prompted to ask.

In regards to the effects this potential increase in concealed weapons may have on criminal activity, Sheriff Lutz states it is difficult to draw conclusions at the moment.

“In my 33 years here, I don’t know if there is many criminals that walk up to people and ask if they are carrying a gun before they do something to them. Those criminals have made their mind up; they are going to come up and do something to people regardless of whether they think they are carrying or not. So I don’t know if you will see a lot of difference in our county based on this law change.”

For more information about the specifications outlined in Senate Bill 215, a press release has been shared on the Muskingum County Sheriff’s website. For access to the full copy of the legislation, visit the Ohio Legislature’s Website.