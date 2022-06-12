Haaland scores another double vs. Sweden in win for Norway

OSLO (AP) — Erling Haaland scored another double against Sweden and also set up a goal to lead Norway to a 3-2 win over its Nordic rival in the Nations League on Sunday.

The striker, who recently signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, also netted twice against Sweden last Sunday in a 2-1 win for Norway in the first of the countries’ double-header in League B.

A week later in Oslo, Haaland darted in front of a defender to head home his first goal in the 10th minute and converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 2-0. The 21-year-old star now has 20 goals in 21 senior international appearances.

Emil Forsberg curled a shot into the top corner to reduce the deficit for Sweden, only for Haaland to curl over a cross that was met with a far-post header by Alexander Sørloth.

Sweden’s second goal, from Viktor Gyökeres, came in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

Norway leads Group 4 on 10 points and is on course for promotion to the top tier of the competition with two games left.

Slovenia and Serbia are also in the group and play later Sunday, when Spain and Portugal are also in action in League A against the Czech Republic and Switzerland, respectively.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports