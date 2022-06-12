Corvette Cruise-in Returns to Roscoe Village for its 23rd Year

ROSCOE VILLAGE, Ohio – The 23 Annual Corvettes at Roscoe Cruise-in was hosted in the historic Roscoe Village community this weekend, drawing in over 100 corvettes to participate.

The event stretched the village length and was hosted by the Classic Glass Corvette Club based in Tuscarawas County. Visitors could stroll down the historic street while admiring the historic vehicles on display.

Mike Johnson, chairman of the event, shared the emphasis their club places on using shows like these to do charity work. Johnson, along with the President of the club Al Miskimen, spoke with WHIZ saying that their club was an executive sponsor of the Rainbow Connection based in their home county of Tuscarawas.

Dennis Webber, a member of a Shenango Valley Corvette Club in Pennsylvania, brought a unique vehicle to the event – a corvette from 1964 that he had just finished renovating.

“ It’s a 64 that was owned by one individual for 53 years and it had been in his garage for 29 years – so it needed a total restoration. Over the last four years, we did a total restoration, and this is its ‘maiden voyage.’ It came out here for a 3-hour trip, and it did fine.”

Other unique vehicles were featured, including an original 1954 racing car named ‘Apricot Brandy’ – on display with the actual racing engine intact.

Apricot Brandy owned by David Kreager Dennis Webber’s ’64 Corvette Corvette owner Jerry Swain

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19 complications, the club is happy to be back and honoring the charitable origins that the car show was founded back in 1999. This intention of community service is a constant throughout the corvette clubs in the region, and Webber acknowledged the interconnectedness the individualized groups feel through events like these.

“ The corvette community is a great community. Like I said earlier, we love supporting charities – we are blessed people to be able to do this stuff every day, and you know, we just help each other out. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Classic Glass Corvette Club will be hosting another show at the Atwood Yacht Club later this month. Those interested in joining the fun can visit the club’s Facebook page for more information.