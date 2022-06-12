Updated on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT

TONIGHT: Showers & Scat’d Storms. Mild. Patchy Fog. Low 66°

MONDAY: Patchy AM Fog. Partly Sunny. High 86°

MONDAY NIGHT: Showers/Storms. Strong/Severe Possible. Low 72°

DISCUSSION:

We had some showers and even a few storms around to close out the weekend. And we could see a few scattered showers and storms through the overnight hours into early Monday morning with a low around 66°. Patchy fog also looks possible through the morning hours Monday.

A hotter, very humid and partly sunny day is on tap to start the week with highs in the upper 80s. It stays dry through much of the day with shower and storm chances increasing through the afternoon and into the evening and winds light out of the south at about 5-6 mph.

The best chance for storms, however, comes in the overnight hours Monday into early Tuesday morning when we have a Slight Risk for severe weather. There are still some uncertainties in regards to some aspects of this threat, but damaging winds look to be the primary concern with these storms and is definitely something to be monitored closely. So stay weather aware Monday night and have multiple ways to get warnings (not including outdoor sirens!).

After we get through the severe weather threat, we tap into some very hot, very humid and muggy air, with highs into the 90s Tuesday through Thursday and the potential for heat indices over 100° Tuesday and Wednesday. Keep an eye out for any heat related watches/advisories that may be issued!

In addition we’ll see daily shower and storm chances before we cool down again and return to more seasonable air by Friday and into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s and plenty of sunshine!