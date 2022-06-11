Women’s Rights Rally Held at Muskingum County Courthouse

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – In the wake of the national conversation regarding the potential overturning of The Supreme Court decision, Roe vs. Wade, local Zanesville activists in the Women’s Rights Awareness Group held a rally today outside the Muskingum County Courthouse.

The delicate debate surrounding the potential overturning of this critical court case has sparked a nationwide discussion centering around women’s reproductive rights. Both Pro-life and Pro-Choice groups have been vocal in the national dialogue, prompting the Zanesville Local Women’s Rights Awareness Group to host a rally.

Abigail Salyers, the chairperson of today’s event, spoke about the importance of hosting a conversation at the local level.

“We have a big hospital here; we serve a lot of patients – we serve a lot of women. And it’s important that everyone should get the chance to be able to participate in something like this and have their voices heard.”

The draft to overturn The Supreme Court’s decision leaked to the public in May, provoking rallies and protests across the country. If overturned, 26 states, including the state of Ohio, will enact ‘trigger’ laws – enabling the banning of abortions. At the event today, organizers provided opportunities to have visitors write postcards to mail to local lawmakers’ offices that would have an impact on the associated legislation. Former State Representative candidate Kris Geis stressed the importance of reaching out to local officials, stating that “it is our representatives that are passing and supporting these laws.”

Local Muskingum Student Carly Geis

Kristen Brown, a local supporter at the rally, addressed the peaceful intent behind the conversation outside the courthouse and why their group emphasizes a message of kindness.

“This is a way for people of like minds to come together and not feel alone… and to share your stories and feel supported by your community. So, we aren’t here to make anybody feel bad; it’s the opposite. We are here to bring people together.”

Those interested in watching the speeches from today’s event can follow the Women’s Rights Awareness Group’s Facebook page.