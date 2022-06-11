Wayne County Fire Department Hosts Academic Lecture on Electric Vehicles

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio – The Wayne County Township fire department is taking the initiative to educate its firefighters on electric vehicles and the hazards associated with the internal lithium-ion batteries found in newer electric vehicle models.

With the increase of electric cars on the road, the firefighters at the Duncan Falls Wayne County Fire Department are better informing themselves about this developing car genre so they can focus on saving lives and protecting property in their community.

Today the department hosted an academic lecture and demonstration regarding electric and hybrid vehicles and how to handle a potential battery explosion of a crashed electric car. With the continuous advancement of the technology behind electric vehicles, new hazards can be introduced through the lithium-ion batteries found in the electric makes and models already on the road.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Energy Security Agency spoke about the dangers of having a Lithium battery involved in a road collision.

“Lithium ion batteries can produce really intense fires when they are damaged, mishandled, electrically abused or have some kind of manufacturing defect that results in any of those events.”

Not only are the fires associated with these vehicles challenging to put out, but the water run-off associated with fire relief efforts can also increase the acidity in the area, causing the land surrounding electric car accidents to be defined by the Environmental Protection Agency as hazardous waste.

Zartman discussed the dangers of not utilizing proper extrication techniques when trying to save victims from electric vehicle collisions.

“If we crush, cut or damage in any way, shape, or form the batteries – that’s where in minutes we can develop toxic off-gassing that’s lethal if inhaled or come into contact with as well as the potential for fire.”

Wayne County is not the only fire department to work on understanding these complex vehicles. The Energy Security Agency is actively working towards educating the county and local fire departments of Ohio about electric cars and the dangers associated with lithium-ion batteries.