Water Boil Advisory Issued in the City of Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Water Boil Advisory has been issued on June 11th, 2022.

A water main break has occurred in the city of Zanesville, prompting the Zanesville Water Division to issue a precautionary boil alert for the community.

The areas affected by this advisory include:

Maple Avenue, from Brown Street to Fairmount Avenue

St Louis Avenue, from Marion Avenue to Maple Avenue

Fairmount Avenue, from Maple to Marion Avenue

Please do not drink the water without boiling it first. To safely consume water, follow these steps:

Bring the water to a boil Let the water boil for at least one minute Let it cool before using

Boiled or bottled water must be used for: drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

This advisory is only for the area mentioned above. Once water samples are collected, an additional notice will be sent out, and the advisory will be lifted.