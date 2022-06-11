Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, June 12
|MLB
Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.
|WNBA
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|MLS
New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.
|NWSL
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – Scandinavian Mixed
LPGA – ShopRite LPGA Classic
USGA – Curtis Cup
PGA – Canadian Open
PGA TOUR Champions- American Family Insurance Championship
Korn Ferry – BMW Charity Pro-Am
|TENNIS
ATP – Boss Open, Stuttgart, Germany
ATP/WTA – Libema Open, Netherlands
WTA – Rothesay Open, Nottingham
WTA – BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia, Spain
|RACING
NASCAR Cup Series – Toyota/Save Mart 350
Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Indy Car – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America