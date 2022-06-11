Sunday’s Time Schedule

Sports
Associated Press5
All Times EDT
Sunday, June 12
MLB

Oakland at Cleveland, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 7:08 p.m.

WNBA

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

MLS

New England at Sporting Kansas City, 3 p.m.

NWSL

OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Other Events
GOLF

DP World Tour – Scandinavian Mixed

LPGA – ShopRite LPGA Classic

USGA – Curtis Cup

PGA – Canadian Open

PGA TOUR Champions- American Family Insurance Championship

Korn Ferry – BMW Charity Pro-Am

TENNIS

ATP – Boss Open, Stuttgart, Germany

ATP/WTA – Libema Open, Netherlands

WTA – Rothesay Open, Nottingham

WTA – BBVA Open Internacional de Valencia, Spain

RACING

NASCAR Cup Series – Toyota/Save Mart 350

Formula 1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Indy Car – Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America

Associated Press