Phillies host the Diamondbacks on 5-game home win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (28-32, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (29-29, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-5, 3.64 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -235, Diamondbacks +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia has a 16-15 record at home and a 29-29 record overall. The Phillies have a 20-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has a 14-16 record on the road and a 28-32 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 17-9 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 home runs while slugging .488. Bryce Harper is 12-for-35 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has nine doubles, 15 home runs and 28 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 11-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .268 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

