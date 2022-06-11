Ionescu leads New York into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Sky (8-4, 6-1 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (5-8, 4-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty host the Chicago Sky. Ionescu is ninth in the WNBA scoring 16.8 points per game.

The Liberty are 4-3 in conference games. New York averages 15.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference action is 6-1. Chicago is 1-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 83-50 on May 12, with Dana Evans scoring 15 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games for New York.

Candace Parker is scoring 13.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Sky. Emma Meesseman is averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 56.7% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.