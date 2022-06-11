Braves host the Pirates on 5-game home win streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-32, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (32-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta is 32-27 overall and 18-14 in home games. The Braves have gone 21-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Pittsburgh has an 11-15 record on the road and a 24-32 record overall. The Pirates are 10-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Michael Chavis has seven doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 12-for-32 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .299 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.