Warsaw Man Killed in Farming Accident

A 71-year-old Warsaw man was killed following a farming accident.

The accident took place around 9:13PM on Thursday in the 23000 block of Township Road 376 in Perry Township.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Strickler was operating a tractor and brush hog on a farm field when the corner of the brush hog caught a tree along the wood line. The tree was pulled from the ground and as it fell struck Strickler, pinning him on the tractor.

Emergency personnel on scene included Coshocton County EMS, Walhonding Valley Fire District, and the Coshocton County Coroner’s Office.