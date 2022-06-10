WHIZ Sports 6-10: Zanesville Sr. Legion Post 29 Baseball Picks Up Win In Home Opener

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Zanesville Senior Legion Post 29 team as they had their first home game of the season at Gant Municipal Stadium against the Zanesville on Veterans Appreciation Day.

In the first inning, the Junior Legion team wasted no time getting on the board. Roman Gallitz got on base thanks to a hard-hit ground ball and Jesse Driskel would come in to score.

Ross Lake hit a dribbler up the middle that would score a run and the runner from second base headed home. He would score as the ball was overthrown and the batter moves to second on the error. Junior Legion team with a big first frame.

Their bats stayed hot in the first inning. Elijah Baker hit a blooper one over the first baseman, which would bring home Tyson Kimble. Junior team now up 3-0.

Junior Legion team looked to add to their lead. They’d do so when Josh Gooden hit one into the outfield. The Zanesville Junior Legion team led the Senior Legion Team 5-0 early on at Gant Municipal Stadium.

But, here comes the Senior Legion team.

Lance Houston hit a dribbler to third, but the throw is off and they would capitalize as Ethan Smith crosses home plate to cut into the lead. Senior team trying to spark a comeback.

Nathan Davis came up with a well-placed bunt, but the throw to first was misplayed and that would allow Kamryn Walker to cross home plate to make it a 5-2 Junior lead. Big play here by the senior team.

Slade Glaub up to bat now and he hit a hard line drive off the second baseman that would go into the outfield and Davis would turn on the jets and round home. Senior team added another run.

The senior legion team put together a nice comeback. Their late-game efforts would be the difference maker as they defeated the junior legion team 8-7.