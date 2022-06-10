Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press2
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at ST. LOUIS -142 Cincinnati +120
Milwaukee -158 at WASHINGTON +134
at PHILADELPHIA -220 Arizona +184
at SAN DIEGO -245 Colorado +200
at ATLANTA -240 Pittsburgh +198
LA Dodgers -154 at SAN FRANCISCO +130
at SAN DIEGO -210 Colorado +176
American League
at MINNESOTA -120 Tampa Bay +102
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -156 Texas +132
Baltimore OFF at KANSAS CITY OFF
Toronto -245 at DETROIT +200
Oakland -120 at CLEVELAND +102
at SEATTLE -130 Boston +110
Interleague
at HOUSTON -158 Miami +134
at N.Y YANKEES -260 Chicago Cubs +215
N.Y Mets -120 at LA ANGELS +102
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at TAMPA BAY -184 N.Y Rangers +152

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press