South Zanesville Hosts Community-Wide Clean-up Day

SOUTH ZANESVILLE , Ohio – The Village of South Zanesville is hosting a community clean-up this weekend in an effort to beautify the entrance to the village limits.

Civil Servant members will be volunteering their time to pick up trash Saturday Morning near the entrance to the Village on State Route 719 and US Route 22. Volunteers will come from the Fire Department, the Police Department, Members of the Council, and the Muskingum County Probation Department. Local officials say the day is a group effort to help the Village look more presentable and allow citizens to take pride in South Zanesville.

South Zanesville’s Fire Chief Russell Taylor spoke about what cleaning the entrance can mean to community visitors.

“Well, having a clean community or a clean-up the community day just shows the public that we’re village employees – yes, but we do take pride in our community and want to make our community look better. To just let people see who come in this area from around that look, this community takes pride in their community.”

While this event is centralized on cleaning up the area, Village officials also say that they hope to show the community their commitment to the betterment of South Zanesville.

Mayor Barb Lloyd shared the importance of Village officials connecting with the community through Saturday’s event.

“Also, there is a lot of people in the community that don’t know us. They don’t know that I am the Mayor and this is our Police Chief – you know they may see us, but they don’t realize who we are. So it’s also a time for a little bit of fellowship.”

Volunteers are encouraged to wear supportive, sturdy shoes and gloves to the clean-up. Helpers will meet at the Riesbeck’s parking lot and will begin moving down the road at 9:30 Saturday morning.