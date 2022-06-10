Muskingum University Baseball Coach Retires After 27 Seasons

NEW CONCORD, OH- Muskingum University Baseball Coach Gregg Thompson has announced his retirement after 27 years with the Muskies.

He has been the coach of the team since 1993 and finished his Muskies coaching career with 473 wins.

“We appreciate the time and energy that Coach Thompson has dedicated to Muskie baseball over the last 27 years. He has had an opportunity to influence many Muskies who have joined the long magenta line. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Muskingum University Director of Athletics Kari Winters.

This season, the Muskies won the most games in a season within the last five years.