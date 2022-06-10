Guardians play the Athletics after Gonzalez’s 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (20-39, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (27-26, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (3-5, 3.10 ERA, .86 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -168, Athletics +145; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the Oakland Athletics after Oscar Gonzalez’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Cleveland is 27-26 overall and 14-9 in home games. The Guardians have a 24-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland has a 13-15 record on the road and a 20-39 record overall. The Athletics have gone 4-10 in games decided by one run.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Guardians have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 55 RBI for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 12-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 15 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Athletics. Christian Bethancourt is 5-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .203 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Chad Pinder: day-to-day (neck), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.