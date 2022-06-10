Former Zanesville Fire Chief Passes Away

The Dresden Fire Department made a sad announcement Friday afternoon.

Assistant Chief Dave Lacy has passed away after a battle with cancer. Lacy joined the department in 1968 and dedicated his life to the fire service and serving others.

Lacy also served as the Zanesville Fire Department Chief retiring in 2011 after serving as chief for 31 years.

Chief Lacy also served in law enforcement and was extremely active in the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association and SE Ohio Chiefs Association among many other organizations.