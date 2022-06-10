Cubs come into matchup against the Yankees on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (23-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (41-16, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0); Yankees: Luis Severino (4-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -253, Cubs +208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game losing streak, take on the New York Yankees.

New York is 23-7 at home and 41-16 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Chicago is 23-33 overall and 12-13 in road games. The Cubs have a 17-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 22 home runs and 45 RBI for the Yankees. Matt Carpenter is 4-for-11 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .476. Christopher Morel is 13-for-43 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .290 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (right shoulder), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.