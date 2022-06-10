Updated on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Showers Late. Touch Warmer. High 76° TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Mild. Low 56° SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 76° DISCUSSION:

Clouds on the increase across SE Ohio today, with scattered shower chances late this afternoon. Temperatures will still remain on the cooler side, with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Scattered shower chances will linger into the overnight, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers will be possible early on Saturday, then spotty rain will be possible Saturday afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s as we begin the weekend.

Warmer air will begin to move back into the region as we head into next week, as highs will climb back to around 80 on Sunday. A scattered shower and storm chance will return on Sunday.

Heat really begins to increase as we begin the new work week, as highs climb into the upper 80s on Monday. A few showers and or a storm chance will return on Monday, with partly cloudy skies.

The warmest air of the season will begin to move in for the day on Tuesday into Wednesday, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s! Lows will only fall into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday night. Chances of showers and storms will be slight once again, but will be a touch better by Wednesday.

More showers and storms will begin to move in for the end of the week, with slightly cooler conditions, as highs fall into the upper 80s by Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!