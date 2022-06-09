Williams Charged with Possession of Drugs



A Zanesville man was taken into custody following an investigation into allegations of parole violation.

50-year-old Anthony Wayne Williams was arrested May 31 at 707 Elberon Avenue. The Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Muskingum County/Zanesville Joint Drug Unit said that more than 28 grams of Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were recovered during the investigation.

Williams has been charged by the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

If convicted on all charges Williams could face from 3-14 years in prison. He remains in the Muskingum County Jail.