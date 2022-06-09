WHIZ Sports 6-9: Big Inning Puts Raiders Over Green Wave In State Semifinal

AKRON, OH- The Newark Catholic Green Wave baseball team looked to advance to the Division IV State Championship game. But first, they had to win their state semifinal matchup.

Early on, it was the Green Wave defense standing tall. Newark Catholic made great plays in the field to keep their opponent off the base path.

The Green Wave scored the first run of the game in the top of the third as Chance Brooks capitalized on the Raiders error.

Newark Catholic added to their lead when Shae Mummey hit a blooper over the shortstop that would bring in Eli Morris, putting Newark Catholic up by two.

The Green Wave continued to apply pressure as Miller Hutchinson tried to go for second, but it was Newark Catholic coming up with the double steal as Mason Hackett slid into home. What a heads up play by the Green Wave!

But, here comes the Raiders.

Braylon Corodnnier’s grounder was bobbled by Newark Catholic and the throw to first was off, which allowed Brayden Monnin to score. That play got Russia on the board as they cut into the Green Wave lead 3-1.

The Raiders did not stop there. They came up with arguably the play of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Zane Shappie put one over the head of the first baseman and down the line. That would bring in two runners. But then, the throw to second was off and Shappie capitalized by advancing to third. The error would allow another Russia runner to score, giving the Raiders the 4-3.

Last chance for Newark Catholic in the top of the seventh, but they would fly out to end the game. The Green Wave fell 4-3 in the state semifinal and Newark Catholic finished the season with a 24-7 overall record.