Team Coby Hosts Event to Promote their Anti-Bullying Campaign

ZANESVILLE, OH – Team Coby is putting on a live music event on Saturday, June 11th at The Barn in Zanesville.

The Barn will be hosting four different local Zanesville Bands and will start its live music showcase at 1 pm. This event will allow Team Coby to run raffles and gather supporters in order to spread awareness about bullying prevention.

Team Coby was founded in 2018 after 12-year-old Coby Bleakney took his life. Since then, his mother, Tammy, has been on a mission to promote Mental Health Awareness and the importance of bullying prevention. Team Coby hosts events throughout the community in order to bring people together in hopes of spreading their impactful message.

Tammy Bleakney, Mother of the late Coby Bleakney, spoke about how Team Coby was a way to move forward and take action after her loss.

“So what we chose to do is make a negative into a positive, and now we are out trying to help the parents advocate with the schools, to get a safety plan to make sure these kids are safe, and they have somewhere to turn if they need it.”

Tammy emphasized that the mission of Team Coby was to bring the community together in the wake of the national bullying epidemic. Team Coby focuses on making safe spaces for those struggling with mental health so they can find a person to turn to and a way to reach out for help.

Owner of The Barn, Jim Watson, spoke about the importance of hosting an event with such an impactful intention.

“It’s an extremely important issue, and it definitely hits close to home. I think that everybody at some point is affected by something that’s happened along these lines.”

Team Coby’s Live Music Showcase at The Barn will happen this Saturday, June 11th, at 1 pm.