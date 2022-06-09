Seven in Custody in Drug Busts

Local News Stories
Search warrants were executed at two separate residences at a multi-plex property in Cambridge on Wednesday.

It took place around 4:30pm in the 400 block of Steubenville Avenue.

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and Cambridge Police Department along with the CODE Task Force said seven individuals were taken into custody and transported to the county jail and place on felony investigation holds.

Investigators reportedly recovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia from both homes. Felony charges are expected to be filed on several of the individuals after investigators meet with the Prosecutor’s Office to discuss the case.

The search warrants were a result of a several week investigation by CODE investigators into the alleged drug trafficking and activity from the two separate residences.

