Rushing Wind Biker Church to Host BikerFest Weekend 2022￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Rushing Wind Biker Church is hosting their Annual BikerFest Weekend this weekend!

The event kicks off this Friday, June 10th with a guest speaker and Musician, Mitchell Whisnant, and goes through Sunday, June 12th.

They’ll have plenty to do and see and will even be doing a ride and visiting several locations throughout the community.

Pastor Mike McGuire says that all are welcome and there is something for everyone at BikerFest!

“Whether you ride two wheels or for, we want you to come. Saturday’s going to be a big morning because we’re going to be visiting the Heartbeats Pregnancy Distress Center, we call it the ‘Shake Your Booty’ ride. And we’re going to present them with some baby booties. And then we’re going to depart from there with a police escort to Fink’s Harley-Davidson and have a bike blessing there! We’ve got things for everybody to come and see,” he said.

BikerFest Weekend, which began back in 2003, was inspired by a similar event in nearby Columbus, is in its 20th year!

McGuire says this event brings the biker community and the rest of the community together and helps break some of the negative stigma surrounding bikers!

“We love to see the biker community come together! Sometimes they get a bad rep because, maybe because it is the biker community. But, a lot of times, these bikers come together, they get to hear the word of God, get to hear some good music, they have the fellowship of being able to come together. And a lot of these motorcyclists that are coming together do great outreaches. And when they come together here, we lift them up and we want to thank them for what they do in this community,” McGuire told us.

There will also be a free breakfast Saturday morning and a Sunday service honoring military and veterans with a free lunch at its conclusion.

Primitive camping and showers will be available at the church grounds. Best Western off of Exit 160 and Super 8 off of Exit 152 are also available for lodging, just be sure to mention BikerFest!