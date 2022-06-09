Muskingum County/Zanesville Joint Drug Unit Arrest Two Men in Drug Busts

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County/Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force have arrested two men on multiple drug-related charges.

The men, identified as: 38-Year-Old Rodriquez Siddiq Hampton and 56-Year-Old John “Tommy” Thompkins, both of Zanesville, are charged with multiple felonies.

Thompkins is charged with Drug Possession, Drug Trafficking, and 2 counts of Tampering with Evidence after a June 2nd traffic stop in which 140 grams of cocaine were discovered.

“As you can see, the amounts of drugs we’re taking off the street. We’ve been doing this for a lot of years. Taking this kind of drug off the street. And it’s still there. And so, even though we’re not necessarily winning the game, we’re in the game and we’re going to continue to take these kinds of things off,” Lutz said.

Hampton was arrested following a search warrant at a home at 835 Locust Avenue where cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription medication and more than $27,000 in U.S currency was found. He is charged with 3 counts of drug possession and illegal manufacture of drugs. Several firearms and vehicles, as well as, drug manufacturing equipment, and a money-counting machine were also recovered

“It never surprises me the amount we do recover. Just a couple years ago, we took off a guy with a major enterprise and that didn’t scare anyone. And we continue to take these guys off, they’re gonna get some serious time and we’ll just chase the next person,” Coury told us.

Two other drug busts took place in the 5500 block of Maple Street in White Cottage and the 800 block of Dryden Road where drugs, firearms, and drug packaging materials were found.

Both men remain in the Zanesville City Jail on bond and additional charges are expected once the case is transferred to the Muskingum County Grand Jury and more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.