Dantonio Scholarship Awarded

Five students of Zanesville City Schools received $1,000 scholarships through the Justin and Maryan Dantonio Memorial Scholarship.

The number of scholarships awarded this year because the Dantonio family said Covid continues to impact the Zanesville Community.

These students will continue their education at accredited colleges, universities, community college, trade, vocational or technical schools.

This year’s recipients are:



Kiersten Allen – who will study Media and Communications at Ohio University.

Evan Dinan – who will study Computer Science at Ohio Northern University.

Julian Jackson – who will study Criminal Justice at Youngstown State University.

Charles Lightle – who will study Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University.

Slade Young – who will study Athletic Training at University of Cincinnati.

To date the Dantonio brothers Frank, Mark, John and Mike have awarded more than $20,000 in scholarships to Zanesville High School Students.