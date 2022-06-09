Connecticut puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Sky (7-4, 5-1 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (10-3, 5-1 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut hosts Chicago looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Sun have gone 5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut scores 87.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Sky have gone 5-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 1-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sun and Sky match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeWanna Bonner is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun, while averaging 15 points and 1.5 steals. Jonquel Jones is shooting 59.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

Candace Parker is averaging 12.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Sky. Emma Meesseman is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee).

Sky: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.