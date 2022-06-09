Updated on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT TODAY: Stray Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Cooler. High 73° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Low 52° FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds. Rain/Thunder Late. Touch Warmer. High 75° DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower chance this morning, will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler across SE Ohio today, as highs will only top off in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, along with cooler temperatures. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s across the region.

Clouds will gradually increase during the day on Friday, with rain chances increasing late in the afternoon into the evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but over all it looks like we will just see showers late Friday into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures will once again remain below average as we wrap up the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

As we head into next week, more warmth will build in, as temperatures will be nearing 80 on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible on Sunday as well.

The heat returns as we head into the new work week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain chances will be with us once again, with scattered showers and a few storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!