ZPD Releases Adams Street Shooting Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – An update has been released in relation to a home invasion and robbery with shots fired that took place around 1a.m. Tuesday morning at 233 Adams Street. Zanesville Police Detective Sergeant Phil Michel stated that the incident is still under investigation but relayed details that could be released.

“The police department had received a call in reference to a male that had been shot. Officers who’d respond to the scene find three victims at the residence. One male had been shot,” Michel said. “They determined that a robbery had occurred. Another individual had gone outside and was assaulted by these suspects. He had items stolen from him. The suspects would force entry into the residence, go through the house.”

Zanesville police have recovered evidence and obtained information that could be helpful to the case and be used to identify the suspects. The male suspects are still at large but the victims were able to give police details and descriptions of the suspects who fled the scene.

“There were two male victims and a female victim,” Michel said. “The males who have sustained injuries, one male had received from a physical assault, the other male had gunshot wound injuries. They were both transported to Genesis Hospital where they received treatment. They were later released from the hospital and are doing well from my understanding right now.”

Michel believes there was a reason behind why this place was chosen, making this an isolated incident and that neighbors are not endangered from.