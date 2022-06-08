Tennis player Tara Moore suspended under anti-doping rules

LONDON (AP) — British tennis player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substances under the sport’s anti-doping rules.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency on Wednesday said the 29-year-old Moore, who is ranked 83rd in doubles, tested positive for nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone during a WTA tournament in Colombia in April.

“The player now has the opportunity to request that the B sample is analyzed to see if that confirms the A sample,” the ITIA said.

Moore responded on her social media accounts, saying she has “never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career.”

“I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred and look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete,” she wrote. “I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible.”

___

