Shooting Incident on Adams Street

The Zanesville Police said they are investigating a shooting incident that took place Tuesday afternoon at 233 Adams Street.

Det. Sgt. Phil Michel said one person was shot and multiple others injured during the incident, in which officers discovered a home invasion robbery had occurred.

The victims were transported for their injures and are expected to recover.

Sgt. Michel said three male subjects fled the scene of the shooting. A search warrant was executed at the scene and numerous articles of evidence were recovered.

The suspects remain at large. Anyone with information can contact Det. Chris Andrews at (740) 455-0700.

